Omicron Seems Less Serious But is Still Dangerous, Says WHO

(Bloomberg) -- The omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus appears less serious than previous strains but shouldn’t be considered mild, the director general of the World Health Organization said.

“Omicron is hospitalising and killing people,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a briefing in Geneva Thursday.

While global cases have soared to record numbers with the new highly transmissable variant, early studies have suggested the strain causes less severe disease and fewer hospitalizations.

Tedros repeated calls for government and business leaders to make vaccine equity a priority to achieve the WHO’s goal of vaccinating 70% of people in all countries by mid 2022.

“First generation vaccinations may not stop all transmissions but they remain effective in preventing serious illness,” he said, referring to the higher transmission rates of omicron.

The WHO chief said low vaccination rates in countries without widespread access to vaccines could foster the evolution of further variants.

“Because of low vaccination rates we have created the perfect conditions for virus variants,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.