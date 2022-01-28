(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s record surge in Covid-19 infections is leaving the workforce of many companies severely depleted, raising concerns the economy will suffer.

The European Union’s fifth most-populous nation currently has more people in quarantine than the number of registered unemployed, and as much as a quarter of its 16.2 million workforce could end up unable to work due to sickness or self-isolation in the coming weeks, according to the Strategy for Covid Fight published on the government website.

“In February, we’re likely to see an unprecedented number of infections which would be a real challenge for companies,” said Andrzej Baczkowski, who specializes in work safety at W&W Consulting. He expects the number of quarantined people in Poland to soon double after rising above 1 million this week.

Earlier this week, the government alerted companies involved in critical infrastructure, including power utilities, railways and the central bank, that as much as 30% of their staff could soon miss work due to the pandemic, according to a copy of a letter obtained by the TVN24 news channel.

Poland’s looming crisis reflects the plight of other eastern EU member states, which have been hit hard by the pandemic and hampered by largely lower vaccination levels than in western Europe.

In Croatia, omicron has wreaked havoc this week in the public sector, with the tram and bus system in the capital Zagreb missing 390 drivers, the Jutarnji List newspaper reported Friday, while hospitals in Romania reported shortages of health care staff.

The biggest Czech business lobby called on the government to allow people with positive tests to continue working under specific conditions, and Lithuania limited the requirement for self-isolation to people who had contact with family members who contract Covid-19.

Poland, with the EU’s second-lowest unemployment rate after the Czechs, is already facing a double-digit rise in wages, which in turn is driving inflation that is at its highest in two decades.

“Covid-related work absences mean completing orders at companies will be a struggle,” said Andrzej Kubisiak, deputy director at the Polish Economic Institute thank-tank in Warsaw. “It’s only going to grow by the day.”

