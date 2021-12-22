(Bloomberg) -- A surge in Covid-19 cases -- believed to be the omicron variant - is triggering a mandatory mask order in Colorado ski country at the peak of the holiday travel season.

The Eagle County Board of Health, meeting in an emergency session Wednesday, reinstated an indoor mask mandate “regardless of vaccination status.” The popular resort towns of Vail and Avon are located in Eagle County.

“The decision was made in response to alarming news about the rise of COVID-19 cases,” according to a statement issued by Eagle County government. “During the course of a week, medical providers reported a dramatic spike in the number of sick individuals.”

At a news conference in Denver, Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said the omicron variant is the probable cause of the ski country surge and leading to new cases in other parts of the state.

Visitors from around the world visit Colorado this time of the year to ski.

