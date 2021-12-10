(Bloomberg) -- U.K. health officials expect omicron to become the dominant variant by the middle of December but said early data show boosters can “considerably improve effectiveness” against the new strain.

Evidence shows that omicron is growing much faster than delta in England and covid cases caused by omicron are expected to make up about half of new infections by the middle of the month, officials said.

An early study of vaccine effectiveness showed that shots from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer-BioNTech provided much lower levels of protection against symptomatic infection than they provide against the delta strain. However, preliminary data suggests that effectiveness against the new variants appears to increase considerably in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.

The analysis only included a very small number of cases however.

Effectiveness against severe disease is still unknown but expected to be higher, the government said on Friday.

The U.K. has moved to reimpose some measures, including indoor mask-wearing and work-from-home guidance, as omicron spreads rapidly through the country. The new strain may be spreading faster in England than in South Africa and U.K. cases of the variant could top 60,000 a day by Christmas, according to epidemiologist John Edmunds.

Early indications of vaccine effectiveness against omicron have given a mixed picture, with Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE saying initial lab studies show a third dose may be needed to neutralize it. Researchers in South Africa have also found a drop-off in the level of antibody protection from that vaccine versus the new strain, though so-called T-cells may still offer an immune defense against severe disease.

