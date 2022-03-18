(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Borealis AG are drawing strong investor interest in an initial public offering of their plastics joint venture Borouge.

“You are talking about one of, or if not, the most successful petrochemical venture in the Middle East,” Alfred Stern, chief executive officer of the Austrian energy company and major Borealis shareholder OMV AG, said in an interview Friday.

“There is significant interest in the IPO already,” he said.

State-owned energy company Adnoc and chemicals group Borealis have been exploring options for Borouge, Bloomberg News reported in November. Last month, they hired Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC to lead an IPO of the business.

Borouge could be valued at about $20 billion or more based on Bloomberg calculations of dividends multiplied by an average price-to-earnings ratio for industry peers. An IPO will help raise the profile and governance of Borouge, according to Stern, who declined to give a value for the stake being listed.

“We are looking to sell a small stake as part of the company’s next growth phase. Our colleagues in Borouge are working on this currently,” he said.

Founded in the late 1990s, Borouge manufactures plastics used in everything from automobiles and food packaging to medicine vials and piping systems. Its main plant is in Abu Dhabi. The company employs more than 3,000 people and serves customers across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Adnoc and Borealis are separately arranging $2.75 billion in financing from banks to help fund a $6.2 billion expansion to add a fourth production line at Borouge’s facility in Abu Dhabi.

Vienna-based OMV has close to ties to Abu Dhabi. The oil-rich emirate’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala Investment Co., is OMV’s second-largest shareholder with a 24.9% stake. On Wednesday, OMV announced a plan to transform itself from one of the biggest fossil-fuel companies in the European Union’s east into a clean-energy enterprise built around chemicals, recycling and electric-vehicle infrastructure.

Adnoc, which pumps almost all the oil and natural gas in the United Arab Emirates, is increasingly seeking to raise money from its assets to help the government fund efforts to diversify the economy. Since mid-2020, it’s raised around $15 billion by selling leasing rights over pipelines and property to the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc.

