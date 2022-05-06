(Bloomberg) -- OMV AG and Koch Industries Inc. have joined the battle for control of Royal DSM NV’s thermoplastics division, people familiar with the matter said.

The Austrian petrochemicals company and U.S. industrials conglomerate are expected to make offers in the next round of bidding for DSM’s Engineering Materials business, which could be valued at more than 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion), the people said.

German chemicals group Lanxess AG has teamed up with private equity house Advent International to bid for the unit, and buyout firm SK Capital has also made an offer, according to the people.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on a sale have been made, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Representatives for Advent, DSM, Lanxess and OMV declined to comment, while spokespeople for Koch and SK Capital weren’t immediately available for comment.

DSM’s move to sell Engineering Materials, which produces thermoplastics used in industries ranging from automotive to construction, is part of the Netherlands-based company’s strategic pivot to health and nutrition businesses.

Last year, it outlined plans to reorganize into three new groups: food and beverage; health, nutrition and care; and animal nutrition and health. It also said it would review options for its materials operations, including changes of ownership.

In April, DSM announced the sale of its smaller Protective Materials business to polymer company Avient Corporation for 1.3 billion euros.

DSM has been working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Centerview Partners to review its materials assets, Bloomberg News reported in October.

