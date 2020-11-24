(Bloomberg) -- OMV AG anchor investors are seeking further changes to its supervisory board to strengthen oversight of Chief Executive Officer Rainer Seele’s transformation plan, people familiar with the matter said.

A dispute about oversight and governance after OMV’s $4.7 billion purchase of chemicals producer Borealis AG has already triggered the ouster of the long-time Chairman Wolfgang Berndt. But the changes haven’t gone far enough to resolve the concerns of the company’s top shareholders, the Austrian government and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co., the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

The upheaval at OMV is an important issue for Austria. It’s the country’s biggest industrial company and one of its few global players, securing thousands of well-paid jobs and contributing sizeable dividends to the federal budget. The growing rancor at the top threatens to undermine OMV’s plan to move beyond fossil fuels to become a producer of low-carbon energy and chemicals.

Investors want to replace some members of the supervisory board that have little experience in oil, gas or chemicals with industry specialists who can provide a more robust testing ground for Seele’s plans, the people said.

The Borealis purchase signed in March sparked a broad public debate in Austria, prompting the parliament to question Seele about whether OMV overpaid. The CEO said the transaction was “fair and professional,” with “more upside” than downside and an appropriate price given the long-term potential of Borealis.

Amid the furore, OMV’s two biggest shareholders ousted Berndt, seeing him as too close to Seele, the people said. Mark Garrett, the former CEO of Borealis and now chairman of U.S.-based Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., was drafted to replace him and ensure the successful integration of Borealis and the broader transformation of the company.

Seele and the executive board are now resisting efforts to broaden the remit of the supervisory board under Garrett, outlining in a letter to some top shareholders that the chairman’s influence should be limited to ensure broad decision-making power remains at the executive level, according to the people.

Management Changes

Senior executives inside OMV are already positioning themselves for top jobs including the head of chemicals and the group CEO role, once Seele’s contract ends as soon as June 2022, the people said. OMV board member Thomas Gangl took charge of overseeing the petrochemicals business on the board, while Borealis CEO Alfred Stern is also in the race to become the company’s top chemicals executive once the integration of the two companies is finished, the people said.

OMV spokesman Andreas Rinofner declined to comment on Seele’s letter and said personnel decisions will be taken by the supervisory board when appropriate. The Austrian state assets agency referred the matter to OMV when asked about the events. Mubadala declined to comment.

A further point of contention is the purchase of a Russian gas field in 2017 and reduced estimates of the field’s reserves, the people said. The financial impact could be almost 700 million euros ($832 million) should Gazprom refuse to reimburse OMV in 2023 when a final assessment of the reserves is due, one of the people said.

OMV said in its latest annual report that it expects compensation from Gazprom of 662 million euros. That statement is still valid, according to the OMV spokesman.

