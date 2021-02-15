(Bloomberg) -- OMV AG will build Austria’s biggest green-hydrogen electrolysis plant at a refinery outside of Vienna.

Producing the world’s lightest element exclusively with renewable energy is a key part of the Alpine country’s effort to clean up its heavy industry. Hydrogen is already a key feedstock for chemicals and is expected to increasingly be used as a substitute for natural gas in heating and manufacturing.

OMV’s 10-megawatt plant is being built in conjunction with Kommunalkredit Austria AG, an infrastructure and energy lender that works with municipalities, according to a statement on Monday. The facility will cost 25 million euros ($30.3 million) and be completed in 2023.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.