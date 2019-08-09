On the Beach Plunges as Weak Pound Seen Hitting Annual Profit

(Bloomberg) -- On the Beach Group Plc, a U.K.-based online seller of package vacations, plunged after it warned full-year profit would miss expectations because of the weakening pound.

The currency has been falling on the increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Resulting price increases make it difficult to gain market share despite rising demand, the company said.

The stock fell as much as 24% in London, the most since its listing in 2015.

Analysts expect On the Beach’s 2019 net income excluding some items to be about 30.4 million pounds ($36.9 million).

