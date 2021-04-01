(Bloomberg) -- On-the-go coffee consumption is on the rise as Americans head back to offices, turning to drive-throughs and apps to pick up their beloved java on the way.

A National Coffee Association survey on Thursday showed nearly half of Americans are already returning to their favorite coffee shops or plan to within the next month. Drive-through and app-based ordering are both up by 30% since January 2020.

With pandemic restrictions easing and Covid-19 vaccines more readily available, offices across the country are reopening their doors to employees, peeling them away from their home coffee pots. However, workplace coffee consumption is still at about half of levels seen early last year.

The NCA survey also showed coffee consumption at home is at a record high, up 8% since January 2020.

