(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is repositioning its truTV cable channel to focus more on sports, one of the few dependable ways to get viewers to traditional TV networks.

The channel’s weeknight line up will include NCAA men’s basketball tournament games that will either air exclusively on truTV or be simulcast with the company’s TNT and TBS networks, Warner Bros. said in a press release Thursday.

Warner Bros. is also planning original programming tied to sports, such as The Line, a betting show, and new episodes of The Steam Room, a video podcast featuring basketball great Charles Barkley.

The move mirrors what other media companies have done. Comcast Corp. is emphasizing sports on its USA Network, once the home of quirky detective shows, while Nexstar Media Group has acquired rights to golf and car racing for its CW Network, which used to focus on teen dramas.

TruTV began in 1991 as Court TV and featured live feeds of high-profile trials.

