Mar 22, 2021
Once a Holdout, Putin Says He’ll Take Covid-19 Vaccine Tuesday
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to get vaccinated on Tuesday against Covid-19, more than three months after Russia started mass inoculations to protect the population from the pandemic.
“Vaccination is of course a free choice of each individual, a personal decision of each person,” Putin said Monday at a televised video-conference with officials and executives on boosting inoculation production. “I intend do it tomorrow.”
He didn’t say which of the three Russian vaccines now available he will take.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.