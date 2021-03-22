(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to get vaccinated on Tuesday against Covid-19, more than three months after Russia started mass inoculations to protect the population from the pandemic.

“Vaccination is of course a free choice of each individual, a personal decision of each person,” Putin said Monday at a televised video-conference with officials and executives on boosting inoculation production. “I intend do it tomorrow.”

He didn’t say which of the three Russian vaccines now available he will take.

