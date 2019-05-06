(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is sticking to his claim that Congress gave Puerto Rico $91 billion in aid money and that, therefore, the island should be "very happy" and stop asking for more. But his claim is misleading, asserting that the island has received far more cash from Washington than it has.

The $91 billion figure is roughly consistent with some long-run estimates for how much money Puerto Rico may eventually get if the commonwealth gets treatment on par with U.S. states. Yet that’s a big if, especially given recent history, Puerto Rico’s lack of a voting representative in Washington and the views of the president.

As Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello has pointed out, the island has actually only seen a fraction of that so far. What’s more, a significant portion was spent in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria for debris cleanup and other emergency measures. Since then, the disbursement of key funds has seemed to stall.

Only $357.8 million of the Federal Emergency Management Agency funds obligated thus far are actually for what’s known as "permanent work," major infrastructure projects meant to rebuild to pre-storm standards. And of that, only about $35 million has been disbursed, according to the island’s recovery office.

Yet Trump has continued to depict the island’s government as the recipient of massive financial largess, despite facts to the contrary, and he has complained that the level of aid has been too generous. Monday’s tweet from Trump echoes one from early last month.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonathan Levin in Miami at jlevin20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, William Selway, Michael B. Marois

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.