Once ‘Disastrous’ Unemployment Now Comes to Riksbank’s Rescue

Unemployment data deemed “a disaster” by policy makers has been revised down dramatically by Sweden’s statistical agency, giving the Riksbank the break it needs to raise interest rates next month.

The seasonally-adjusted jobless rate came in at 6.6% in October, according to Statistics Sweden. The agency had earlier estimated September’s rate at 7.4% -- a four-year high -- but on Thursday revised that number down to 6.6% after discovering flaws in a year’s worth of old data.

The previously reported spike in unemployment during the autumn had alarmed the central bank, which uses the numbers to assess the overall strength of the economy.

Statistics Sweden’s estimates had also differed dramatically from the government’s and economists’ forecasts. Government officials and parliament’s finance committee are now demanding an explanation from the agency’s director general.

The downward revisions make the Riksbank’s planned hike in December even more of a “done deal,” said Nordea Bank Abp economist Mikael Sarwe. He also pointed to the modest reaction by the krona as evidence that the market is now taking the unemployment data less seriously.

“Has Statistics Sweden lost control of how to calculate the unemployment rate? I guess the market will take very little direction from this key figure given the bizarre volatility lately,” Sarwe said.

Statistics Sweden Director General Joakim Stymne has said the agency will no longer work with consultancy firm Evry after identifying data collection flaws that have forced it to look again at the numbers for the period July 2018 to September 2019.

Swedbank economist Cathrine Danin expressed concern that the agency’s decision to now use a smaller sample will mean looking at several labor market indicators to get a better picture of the job market.

For now, economists were broadly in agreement that the central bank will feel vindicated to raise its benchmark rate to zero before the end of the year.

“Our estimates point to a slight worsening of the labor market during 2019. It’s not bad enough to keep the Riksbank from raising rates in December. But it will keep them from doing so more than once.”

Bloomberg Economist Johanna Jeansson

The Riksbank is due to announce its next monetary policy and rate decisions on Dec. 19.

