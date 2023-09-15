(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian authorities accused Igor Kolomoisky of embezzlement, the latest charge against the once-powerful tycoon and erstwhile supporter of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the country cracks down on corruption.

Investigators from the Economic Security Bureau served Kolomoisky with a notice of suspicion for allegedly siphoning funds from Ukraine’s largest lender, Privatbank, the agency said on its website. It’s the third such charge this month.

Authorities in Kyiv are going public with graft investigations as international donors, including the US, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, take a close look at corruption in Ukraine, an endemic problem long before the Russian invasion.

Kolomoisky, who was detained earlier this month as he faces several criminal probes, is accused of embezzling funds from Privatbank, which he owned before the bank was nationalized in 2016. The former billionaire was part of a network of suspects that extracted 5.8 billion hryvnia ($158 million) from the bank with the help of forged documents, investigators said. Kolomoisky didn’t respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

Accusations about corruption have stirred public outrage in recent months. Zelenskiy this week vetoed a law that grassroots anti-corruption campaigners said would have delayed disclosures on asset declarations for public officials by a year. Earlier this month, the president dismissed his defense minister amid complaints of graft in the military.

The issue is an urgent one for Zelenskiy. A poll published Monday showed that 78% of Ukrainians view him as directly responsible for corruption in the executive branch, including the cabinet and the regional military administration.

In 2019, Kolomoisky supported Zelenskiy’s bid to become president, using his wealth and media leverage to help the then-comedian attain high office.

