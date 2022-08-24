(Bloomberg) --

Ideas that were once unthinkable are starting to gain traction among experts looking at how to solve the UK’s energy crisis.

With natural gas prices 10 times above their average over the last decade and millions of households facing a choice between paying for heat and food, government officials are starting to draw up options to get through the winter.

Suggestions from politicians, former ministers, energy analysts and economists echoing the solutions of the 1970s include nationalizing industry, fixing prices, rigging wholesale energy markets and even telling industry to shut down.

With UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to leave office on Sept. 6 and Conservatives weighing whether to replace him with Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, officials aren’t commenting.

But the severity of the crisis - “more than half of UK households will likely be in fuel poverty by January,” said Philippe Commaret, a senior executive at the power generator EDF Energy UK - has sparked talk of previously impossible options.

Following are some of the policies that are emerging on the political agenda:

Freezing Energy Prices

Britain’s energy regulator, Ofgem, caps the amount that utilities can raise consumer bills and adjusts that restriction twice a year.

The next announcement due Friday is likely to allow annual bills for electricity and gas to surge to £3,500 a year, more than triple where it was before the pandemic and well above the current level of £1,971. Analysts at Citigroup see it reaching £5,800 in January.

Freezing prices would save households at least £1,000 a year on average. But that would decimate suppliers, who must buy energy at the expensive market price.

The opposition Labour party under Keir Starmer supports a freeze and would subsidize energy distributors at an estimated cost of £29 billion for the six months through April.

Lengthening that for another six months could drive the cost above the £78 billion bill for the furlough and self-employed income protection schemes in the pandemic. Former Centrica Plc boss Iain Conn told BBC Radio 4 that the support could cost £70 billion a year “if prices don’t change.”

Scottish Power Chief Executive Officer Keith Anderson has suggested freezing household energy prices for two years, with the estimated £100 billion cost of doing so funded by a surcharge on bills from late 2024.

Labour would extend a windfall tax on North Sea energy producers to help pay for the subsidies. Former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable opposes a freeze, saying “if the war in Ukraine goes on you are stuck with a very expensive government subsidy.”

UK leadership contender and former chancellor Rishi Sunak has also warned about “the affordability of these things given the scale and the duration of the challenge.”

Nationalizing Energy Suppliers

Gordon Brown, who served as Labour prime minister through the global financial crisis a decade ago, was the first senior figure to propose freezing the price cap but he would nationalize energy suppliers as they inevitably went bust. The idea is backed by Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey.

The problem is that measure wouldn’t get to the root of the problem, which is that lower energy flows from Russia are raising the cost of natural gas and electricity across Europe. Nathan Piper, head of oil and gas research at Investec, warned that nationalizing suppliers would be legally messy, financially costly and an administrative distraction from the immediate crisis.

Even so, the idea has won the support of Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon as it becomes increasingly clear the government will have to act. “The cap is getting to levels that the consumer can’t pay and the taxpayer will have to step in,” said Piper.

Collective Buying

A more radical idea, though enormously problematic, would be to rig global energy markets to reduce prices. In theory, a cartel of countries agree on a limit for what they would pay for natural gas.

The merit of the idea is that it goes to the heart of the problem. Russian President Vladimir Putin is manipulating gas markets by holding back supplies to drive prices to eye-watering levels, effectively using the West’s free market system against itself.

A buyer’s cartel would essentially be the mirror image of what the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries does in the oil markets, limiting production to manage the oil price. Capping purchases could stabilize the gas markets and reduce the money flowing into Putin’s war machine.

There is precedent for such a mechanism. In both World War I and World War II, the UK government intervened with price controls in the copper market to prevent profiteering and ensure supplies for munition factories. The European Union used collective buying in the pandemic to secure Covid vaccines.

Yet the idea may be politically unworkable. The EU first proposed the plan in March, when leaders agreed to “work together on voluntary common purchase” of gas to make “optimal use of the collective political and market weight to dampen prices in negotiations.”

Kathryn Porter, founder of energy consultant Watt-Logic, said for the cartel to have real market power it would probably need to extend beyond the EU to include the Group of Seven nations.

However, the US is unlikely to enforce a price cap on its commercial energy producers and collective buying breaks EU competition rules. Various nations in Europe and the UK may even turn protectionist, locking in domestic supply for the national interest.

Orchestrated Blackouts

The UK could take a leaf out of Edward Heath’s 1974 Conservative government and cut industry back to a three-day week. By destroying demand, emergency rationing would potentially reduce the UK gas price for consumers. It would also cause a deep recession.

Piper said high prices are already acting as a self-rationing tool by making some production unaffordable. Voluntary “demand destruction” is the softest form of rationing. Centrica’s Conn has said further action is needed and called for deliberate “demand reduction.”

Some European countries are already rationing energy to help replenish stocks for winter. Spain forbids business to cool their premises below 27 degrees Celsius or heat them warmer than 19 degrees. Italy has a similar program.

In the event of energy shortages, the UK’s National Grid has a formal “demand side response” under which it pays heavy users to reduce demand if the network is under strain. Under its emergency arrangements, companies are told to switch off. There is a hierarchy of users that are contacted first, the aim being to protect households.

Porter said the government needs to prepare for vulnerable households self-rationing this winter by creating “warm hubs” at local libraries and other public spaces. Last year, stories about pensioners using their freedom passes to keep warm riding public transport all day were a reminder of how far some people have to go to ensure they can afford to heat their homes at night.

Tax Incentives for Suppliers

Europe’s energy crisis will only really be resolved once alternatives to Russian gas are flowing. Speeding up the process of bringing through new supply would require a host of unpopular decisions, though, and would not resolve the crisis this winter.

High gas prices spark massive investment. But at the moment, the government regulations are sending the opposite signal, Piper said, by targeting net-zero fossil fuel emissions by 2050. That’s left major producers reluctant to fund big new production projects.

Relaxing green regulations may help, and ladling out tax incentives for new fossil fuel projects would also spur work. Porter said the UK could also reexamine its reluctance to allow hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, of unconventional reservoir rocks, something that horrifies environmentalists. It could also permit controversial oil and gas projects like the Cambo field in the North Sea.

Tax policy is crucial. Cable, the Liberal Democrat, said windfall taxes on energy producers are a “no brainer politically,” but they “raise the cost of capital for industry -- a short-term gain for long-term damage.” He wants more onshore wind farms, which is anathema to Conservatives in rural areas.

Peace Deal With Russia

Business leaders speaking privately at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos in May suggested a ceasefire with Russia. Giving Putin an “off-ramp” to end the war, restoring relations and bringing plentiful supplies of Russian gas back to Europe would halt the energy crisis in its tracks.

But it would leave Russia’s military closer to the heart of Europe and destabilize the security of Poland and Hungary, pillars of the Western alliance.

Politically, there seems little chance of détente. This week, Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, said Moscow expected a protracted conflict. Europe and the US are also bedding in.

A dismal winter for Europe economically and military stagnation for Russia could force a reset in relations, though.

