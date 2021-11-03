1h ago
One America News Sued by Smartmatic Over Election-Fraud Claims
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Smartmatic Corp., a voting technology company that was falsely accused of rigging the 2020 presidential election, filed a lawsuit against the owner of One America News Network alleging libel and slander, court records show.
The complaint wasn’t immediately available.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
