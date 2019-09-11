One Country’s Brexit Dismay Is Another’s Economic Boon, For Now

(Bloomberg) -- Britons may be fed up with uncertainty over Brexit but their indecision has boosted an economy on the opposite side of the European Union.

Lithuania upgraded this year’s growth forecasts on Wednesday, citing the delay in the U.K.‘s exit from the EU -- and the lack of resulting disruption -- as the main reason for the rosier outlook.

“The Brexit factor was key,” Finance Minister Vilius Sapoka said. “While risks haven’t disappeared, they’ve been pushed back until autumn or even later. The Brexit factor has also shown up in foreign demand as businesses responded to the huge uncertainties by stockpiling products.”

