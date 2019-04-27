(Bloomberg) -- A woman was killed and three other people, including a minor, sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting at a Poway, California, synagogue on Saturday, the city’s mayor said.

Deputies were called to Chabad of Poway -- about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of San Diego -- shortly before 11:30 a.m. local time. A 19-year-old white man who entered the synagogue with an assault-style weapon has been detained for questioning, the San Diego county sheriff said.

Steve Vaus, mayor of the city of about 48,000 people, earlier described the incident as a hate crime in an interview with NBC.

President Donald Trump, leaving the White House Saturday afternoon for a rally in Wisconsin, offered sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims, also said the incident looked like a hate crime, and that law enforcement did a “fantastic job.” Trump also tweeted his “thoughts and prayers.”

Saturday’s shooting, on the final day of Passover, comes six months after a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 congregants.

Representative Duncan Hunter, a Republican, who represents Poway, tweeted that “just as with the Mosque arson attack in Escondido several weeks ago, I support our law enforcement in finding those responsible for these crimes and prosecuting them fully.”

