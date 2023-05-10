(Bloomberg) -- One Equity Partners has raised $1 billion with help from AlpInvest Partners and HarbourVest Partners for a so-called continuation fund for two portfolio companies, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg.

Construction parts distributor USCO and laboratory glassware maker DWK Life Sciences will use the funds for acquisitions and growth opportunities, the statement showed. The new fund is co-led by Carlyle Group Inc.’s private equity unit AlpInvest and HarbourVest.

“This is a win-win transaction for our investors in the fund and our partners who are investing in the continuation fund,” David Lippin, One Equity managing director and head of investor relations, said in an interview. “LPs are excited to get distributions with everything going on in the macro environment, especially for two deals that were already a huge success.”

Typically used for legacy assets that perform well, continuation funds allow long-time investors to access some liquidity while bringing in new investors to reap the benefit of a high-performing asset. They are also sometimes referred to as secondary funds. The vehicles have become increasingly popular in recent years as cash-strapped investors seek high returns amid an uncertain economic environment. One Equity began raising money for this fund last year.

One Equity and AlpInvest have had a relationship for almost 10 years and this fund reflects the bond between the firms, according to Julian Rampelmann, a managing director at AlpInvest who helped co-lead the transaction.

“We’ve been an investor with them throughout multiple funds,” he said.

One Equity, which spun out from JPMorgan Chase & Co., announced an investment in USCO in 2017. The middle-market private equity firm has been invested in DWK since at least 2015, when it acquired Duran Group. DWK has just closed a small add-on acquisition, which Lippin said will be announced soon.

The new fund “gives all of this new life,” Lippin said. “We’re thrilled with the outcome.”

