(Bloomberg) -- Christina Fisher was planning her wedding when she got a call that federal agents were seizing her horse.

“I kept pleading with them just to wait until I got there,” said the 29-year-old, whose father was indicted earlier this year in an alleged tax scam. She says she told the agents to “take whatever you want that’s monetary, but you can’t treat a living animal like this.” The horse, a champion show jumper she calls Lex, “did nothing against the government,” she said.

The seizure of the 15-year-old Holsteiner, bought by her father in 2017 for $750,000, is one example of unusual assets the US government has gone after in a wide range of criminal and sanctions cases. As the Justice Department focuses on enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs, seizures of everything from superyachts to artwork are raising complicated questions for the government.

Some of these assets can be expensive to maintain -- federal agents determined it would cost $45,000 to $50,000 a year to feed and care for Lex, excluding medical costs. They also learned his value has dropped sharply. So instead of keeping him, the government agreed in an unusual deal to return him to Christina Fisher for $25,000, with the understanding the US could seek more money if her father, Jack Fisher, is convicted.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the deal. The Internal Revenue Service, which handled the Fisher case, declined to comment. The US Marshals Service, which also seizes assets in certain cases, also declined to comment.

Jason Wojdylo, a former US Marshals chief inspector in the asset forfeiture division, said the Fisher deal works because it “takes the liability away and puts it on Christina, and it preserves the government’s financial interest.”

Wojdylo, who retired in 2021, helped seize and sell hundreds of horses owned by Rita Crundwell in 2012. Crundwell was convicted of stealing $53.7 million from the city of Dixon, Illinois. That money was used to help finance her breeding and showing of American quarter horses. The government eventually auctioned more than 400 of them, including one for $775,000.

“Any asset is a liability to the government, but any animal is a significant liability because they have to eat, they require veterinarian care, and ultimately could die,” said Wojdylo.

It’s not just animals that cost money to maintain. The US has already been involved in seizing two superyachts tied to sanctioned Russians. The yearly operating cost of a superyacht is typically about 10% of the boat’s value. That can quickly add up to millions of dollars. For example, the 255-foot (78-meter) Tango, owned by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg and seized by Spain at the behest of the US, is worth about $95 million.

“If we seize the boat, there are people in DOJ whose job it is to work with insurance companies, to work with yacht management companies or maritime management companies, to make sure that we’ve got the requirements in place,” Andrew Adams, a New York federal prosecutor who was appointed to lead the KleptoCapture task force that targets sanctioned Russian assets, said in an April interview.

After prosecutors get a court’s permission to seize assets, US marshals maintain and sell them to compensate victims, support law enforcement and deprive criminals of illicit proceeds. Forfeitures involving yachts, houses, planes and jewelry may provoke protracted court fights as potential owners make claims to them.

Some animals seized by authorities are never sold. Former National Football League quarterback Michael Vick pleaded guilty in 2007 to running an illegal dog fighting ring. US authorities seized dozens of dogs and ultimately placed most of them with owners around the US. Authorities have also taken thousands of birds used in cockfighting rings. They are often euthanized, Wojdylo said.

Then there are the snakes. In 2009, a Utah breeder and seller of reptiles, Jeremy Stone, went to Brazil and secured possession of a rare and valuable white boa constrictor known as Lucy or Diamond Princess. Stone pleaded guilty in 2014 and forfeited the snake’s seven surviving offspring, which the US repatriated to Brazil.

Plane, Car, Horse

In the Jack Fisher case, agents have taken an EA-500 airplane, a Mercedes GLS 550, a 45-foot King Aire recreational vehicle, and Lex, whose official name is Levland. Agents also put liens on real estate they may seize if he is convicted.

Fisher was indicted Feb. 24, accused of generating $1.3 billion in fraudulent tax deductions for investors in syndicated deals that conserve land. He’s pleaded not guilty, and Christina is not accused of wrongdoing. Prosecutors say he made $60 million from the fraud. Fisher will get the assets back if he’s acquitted.

For Christina Fisher, Lex was so important to her that she planned to ride him bareback at her wedding last month.

Those plans were thrown into turmoil 10 days before the wedding. Christina was visiting her mother in Atlanta when she got the call saying IRS agents were seizing Lex at Little Pine Equestrian Center in the mountains of western North Carolina. She jumped in her car and raced home.

Lex is on a metabolic diet with special grains and supplements. During the IRS seizure, a horse trainer brought in by the government took photos of Lex’s feeding schedule before loading him into a trailer, according to a court affidavit by an employee.

“The horse was scared, but the agents would not wait for the horse’s owner, Christina Fisher, to get to the property to load the horse herself,” Kelly Loven, who sells real estate at two nearby Jack Fisher developments, said in the affidavit.

After Lex was examined by a veterinarian, he was driven by police escort to Delray Beach, Florida. Lex has suffered back and neck injuries in two competitions, and his best jumping days are behind him. The government had him appraised at $145,000 -- a steep drop from his purchase price.

Wedding Saved

Two days before the wedding, Christina Fisher’s lawyers struck a deal with the government: the US Attorney’s Office in Atlanta agreed to return Lex for $25,000. If Jack Fisher is convicted, the government can argue the value of the horse must be forfeited. If so, Christina Fisher can keep Lex and the government can collect the difference between $25,000 and the final appraised value.

On May 14, a driver delivered Lex home at 1 a.m., just 10 hours before her wedding.

“He was very cranky but he got off the trailer and he immediately whinnied at me,” Fisher said. The wedding went off as planned, with 60 guests watching Fisher ride Lex through the stable, her bridal train draped over his hindquarters.

But Fisher remains angry at the IRS. After the wedding, some of her other horses developed equine herpes virus. Lex tested positive, and Christina believes he must have gotten it during the Florida trip.

“I feel violated and helpless,” Fisher said. “I’m not a part of the case. I’m not a part of the business. I was completely caught off guard, and they took an innocent animal.”

