One Fed Hike, Capitalism: Adapt or Die, China's Funding: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The Fed will bring the current cycle of interest-rate increases to an end after one more hike later this year, a Bloomberg survey of economists shows. Simon Kennedy reports the Fed will reinforce the view it’s not hiking for a while as policy makers gather this week
- France is sounding an alarm for the world’s advanced economies: capitalism is tearing them apart and it must adapt or die. Here are photos of the aftermath of another weekend of violence in Paris
- China’s policy makers, faced with a slowing economy and growing pressure on the banking system, have decided it’s time for the stock and bond markets to play a bigger role in funding companies
- Low inflation sweeping Southeast Asia is here to stay, raising the odds some of the region’s biggest economies may reverse policy
- The risk of political disarray is stalking Thailand’s economy as an election approaches
- Australia’s budget will surge back to surplus in fiscal 2020 as key revenue drivers dodge an economic slowdown, but a pre-election spending spree remains a risk
- A Buenos Aires tango star has defeated a government asphalt agenda and managed to preserve the city’s cobblestones
