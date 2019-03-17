(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The Fed will bring the current cycle of interest-rate increases to an end after one more hike later this year, a Bloomberg survey of economists shows. Simon Kennedy reports the Fed will reinforce the view it’s not hiking for a while as policy makers gather this week

France is sounding an alarm for the world’s advanced economies: capitalism is tearing them apart and it must adapt or die. Here are photos of the aftermath of another weekend of violence in Paris

China’s policy makers, faced with a slowing economy and growing pressure on the banking system, have decided it’s time for the stock and bond markets to play a bigger role in funding companies

Low inflation sweeping Southeast Asia is here to stay, raising the odds some of the region’s biggest economies may reverse policy

The risk of political disarray is stalking Thailand’s economy as an election approaches

Australia’s budget will surge back to surplus in fiscal 2020 as key revenue drivers dodge an economic slowdown, but a pre-election spending spree remains a risk

A Buenos Aires tango star has defeated a government asphalt agenda and managed to preserve the city’s cobblestones

