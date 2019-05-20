(Bloomberg) -- The Game of Thrones era has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the threat of retribution doesn’t loom large from a different type of dragon.

Huawei-related issues have wrested control of the trade war debate, after the networking giant’s placement on a blacklist by the U.S. Government escalated what was already a tense situation for worldwide indexes -- and tech/chip equipment-makers specifically. With S&P futures getting steadily worse following a broadly negative session in Europe, it’s names like NVDA, AMD, INTC, AMAT, AAPL, LSCC, XLNX, MU, QCOM and ADI leading to the downside.

Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Xilinx Inc. and Broadcom Inc. and just within the last few hours NXP Semiconductors and Alphabet have all announced they are complying with the Huawei ban, noting they will not be supplying the Chinese firm with hardware or software. And even if there is no direct link to Huawei, many U.S. names could be exposed further down the supply chain. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Woo Jin Ho and John Butler wrote last week that Ericsson, Nokia and Cisco may aim to fill the $5 billion sales opportunity that would be left with Huawei’s absence in some markets. And separately, the U.S. tech sector receives billions in orders from Huawei, which may come to an end.

The moves prompted Morgan Stanley in a note to indicate that the 2H rebound many chipmakers were banking on may not materialize. This, even before we know what, if any countermeasures may be coming down the pike. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said earlier that one should “wait and see” what measures will be taken in response.

Timing Is Everything

As briefly indicated last week, timing can make all the difference in the world. Corporate entities wait three months to tell their story and then “something” hits the fan. Life is what happens when you’re busy making plans I suppose. Tell that to investors in the S5SSEQX, or in NYFANG (which bore the brunt of poor BIDU, BABA results last week) whose investments are taking a hit on a one-two punch of rare disappointments and a ratcheting up of tensions between the U.S. and China.

Just take a look at Alibaba. Goldman Sachs wrote after the results last week that the results were a "solid beat" and were enough to keep the outlook unchanged, though shares still dropped more than 3%. Baidu had its worst day in four years after reporting a rare loss, but its conceivable its decline (17%) was hurt by tensions. Two more Chinese ADRs report today, in Pinduoduo Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. PDD’s revenue more than tripled over the year-ago period, but its losses rose by a factor of nearly 7. Shares had initially risen 4%, but have now pared some of the gains to go negative as futures dipped through the morning. Other Chinese ADRs like IQ, and HUYA are also weaker.

Sectors in Focus Today

Semiconductor manufacturing names and semis broadly after Friday’s struggles in the sector that’s considered heavily geared towards Asia during the trade negotiations

Huawei suppliers (IPHI, NPTN, LITE, MU) after the U.S. imposed restrictions related to purchases of Huawei products, while also discussing national security concerns

Chinese ADRs (HUYA, BABA, SINA, IQ, BIDU) as trade war tensions show no signs of abating

E&P names as crude rises amid OPEC signaling of its intent to limit supply for the rest of 2019

Theaters (CNK, AMC, IMAX, RDI) after John Wick 3 filled seats as Avengers began to slow its pace

Notes From the Sell Side

American Airlines and Delta were downgraded while United Continental was raised at Morgan Stanley, following earnings and updates on the Boeing 737 Max. AAL has “considerable” downside to EPS next year, analysts led by Rajeev Lalwani wrote, citing the likely reset in labor costs. DAL was mentioned as the “highest quality” legacy airline, though was downgraded on valuation, while UAL was raised after “executing on its natural share strategy” which provides possible upside to its guidance.

CarGurus and Carvana were both given new ratings at Cowen, which cited “strong usage and utility for customers” for CARG in its car-buyer survey, while the survey indicated CVNA was gaining share with “high customer satisfaction.” Customers voiced repeat purchase intent with CVNA, the analysts wrote in assigning a market outperform rating for the “car-vending machine” company. CARG, however was rated at the equivalent of a hold as its “multiple is elevated,” which could show limited upside for the shares.

