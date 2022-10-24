(Bloomberg) -- Returning just one grounded A380 superjumbo back into the air requires 4,500 hours of work, Qantas Airways Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said, highlighting the challenge as aviation struggles to meet surging travel demand.

Qantas parked all 12 of its Airbus SE A380s in June 2020 as travel dried up at the start of the pandemic. It’s bringing back 10 of the jets, the world’s largest passenger plane, as international demand rebounds.

At a lunchtime speech in Sydney on Monday, Joyce explained the process of reactivating a plane that’s been sitting in the Californian desert for more than two years.

Getting back in the air:

“Just to wake up an A38O is 4,500 hours, or two months, of manpower. That’s 10 engineers working for two months in the Mojave Desert -- for one plane. They replace all 22 wheels, all 16 brakes, get rid of all of the oxygen cylinders and fire extinguishers. Everything on board the aircraft is replaced.”

“The aircraft is put up on jacks in the middle of the desert. It’s gear is tested, the aircraft’s engines are run in the desert to make sure that they’re all functioning. That’s just to get out of the desert to Los Angeles or to another maintenance facility. When the aircraft’s flown out, most of the aircraft then go through 100 days of maintenance on top of that.”

“We will have by Christmas six of the aircraft back, but we won’t get all 10 of them back until well into 2024. That’s how long this takes.”

