One in 10 Londoners Had Covid-19 at the End of 2021

(Bloomberg) --

Covid-19 afflicted one in 10 people in London by the end of 2021, according to estimates by the Office for National Statistics.

That’s the highest infection rate of any part of the U.K., where omicron is now the dominant variant. Infections increased everywhere across the country, reaching over 3.7 million in total.

Infections in London were up from their pre-Christmas level but there were “early signs” of a levelling off in the last few days of the year, the ONS said. However, “it is currently too early to suggest if this is a continuing change in trend.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.