One in 40 U.S. Children Are on Autism Spectrum

(Bloomberg) -- An estimated one in 40 American children have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, according a study published in this month’s edition of the journal Pediatrics.

The 2016 National Survey of Children’s Health survey, based on responses from the parents of more than 50,000 children ages 3 to 17, determined:

Children with a diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder were more likely to have increased health care needs, and encountered difficulty in receiving care more than children with other behavioral disorders

27 percent were taking medication for related symptoms

64 percent received behavioral treatments over the prior 12 months

The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder has increased over the past 30 to 40 years, most likely a result of “broadening diagnostic criteria, increased provider ascertainment at earlier ages, increased parent awareness, and an increase in some risk factors such as births to older parents,” the study said.

The condition is “characterized by persistent deficits in social communication and interactions and restricted, repetitive patterns of behaviors or interests,” the study said.

