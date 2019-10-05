One in Four Japan Employees Want to Cut Back Business Ties With China

(Bloomberg) -- About one out of every four Japanese company employees feels the nation should cut back on business links with China, while around 60% believe the status quo should remain, the Nikkei said, citing its own survey.

In a poll of about 1,000 Japanese company employees and executives in charge of China business relations, 23.9% said businesses should reduce the size of their operations related to China, while 60.4% wanted current ties maintained and the situation monitored, the newspaper reported Saturday. Some 7.4% of respondents said they believed links with China should be expanded, according to the survey.

The survey results show that business people believe a prolonged trade dispute between the U.S. and China could disrupt the manufacturing supply chain Japan has built by causing decoupling of the countries’ economies, the Nikkei said.

