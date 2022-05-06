(Bloomberg) -- The gray colt White Abarrio is one of about a dozen legitimate contenders in this year’s Kentucky Derby. He’s not my top choice or second or third, for that matter, but the bettors will amble over to the parimutuel windows on Saturday to plunk down millions of dollars on him.

Figure he goes off at odds of 10-1 or so.

Now, back in the winter, this White Abarrio character was a marginal Derby prospect at best. He had run decently enough in a big stakes race in the fall but he ain’t exactly a blue blood. Nor is he trained by one of the modern-day masters of the Triple Crown. So when Churchill Downs listed him in their Kentucky Derby futures pool in January, he attracted scant attention.

This futures market is a piddly-dink little thing. In all, the betting volume will typically reach a few hundred thousand dollars and I myself am only good for some small change.

But ever since I saw bettors lock in odds one year of 96-1 on a horse that went off at 5-1 on Derby day, I figured why not throw down a few bucks on all the real longshots. The criteria is very simple: Any horse at odds of 60-1 or up qualifies. That’s it. Most are quickly bounced off the Derby trail but, whatever, it’s cheap entertainment.

As the final minutes of the futures market were winding down that afternoon in January, Abarrio was flashing at 99-1.

This odds quote is as high as high can get, a nod to the tote boards of old, which couldn’t accommodate more than two digits. The 99 means the horse is at least 99-1 but more likely well north of 100-1 -- odds that are so wildly high that it gave me pause that day: What’s wrong with this horse? Why are bettors so scared off him?

A little research quickly turned up a partial answer. Abarrio hadn’t had a publicly listed workout in two weeks. This is always a red flag for handicappers. A healthy colt in an upper-echelon barn will typically post a public workout a week as he prepares for a race. Any gaps in that pattern indicate a problem of one magnitude or another. It could be something as minor as a little fever or as major as a bum knee.

There was no intel readily available on what was ailing Abarrio but, being the wise guy I am, I put two and two together and decided he was dead on the board because the word was out among the cognoscenti that he was lame.

So I passed on the bet.

Turns out it indeed was merely a spiked fever. Great. And it turns out that he showed up two weeks later in the Holy Bull Stakes in South Florida and rolled to victory. Great. And then did it again in the Florida Derby two months after that. Great. Oh, and those who’ve been scouting him for months say he’s training better right now than he ever had before.

Great.

Abarrio’s final futures odds that day in January? 171-to-1. Which means a $1 wager back then is worth about $17 today. That’s a nice little (paper) return of 1,600% -- even before the race is run.

So, to be honest, more than rooting for any horse on Saturday, I will be rooting against Abarrio. I know, I know, this makes me a bad person, but this is just how the mind of the gambler works. We’re sick.

Who do I like in the Derby, you ask?

That would be the big horse, Epicenter.

He’s a beast and he’s got the top rider in the country on his back and he’s going to win the race. Odds of about 4-1 are only so exciting, true. (A far, far cry from 171-1.) So if you want to try to juice returns some, throw a few mid-priced longshots into your exotic wagers: Crown Pride, Cyberknife and Charge It.

And do me a little favor and root against that gray horse.

(David Papadopoulos, a senior editor at Bloomberg News, is a voter in the thoroughbred industry’s Eclipse Awards. He has been publishing his Triple Crown picks, with decidedly mixed results, for the past decade.)

