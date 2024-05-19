4h ago
One Killed, Two Injured in Dual Attacks in Kashmir
(Bloomberg) -- One person was killed and two were injured in dual attacks in India’s disputed Kashmir region on Saturday as the state gears up for upcoming phases of voting in national polls.
Attackers shot and injured two tourists in Anantnag, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on the social media platform X. The pair, a couple from the Indian state of Rajasthan, were evacuated to a hospital for treatment, it said.
In a separate incident, attackers shot and killed a man in Shopian town, according to the Press Trust of India. The attacks, which come ahead of voting in the Anantnag-Rajouri district, took place within half an hour of each other, it said.
