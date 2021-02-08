(Bloomberg) -- Nearly one million Venezuelans residing in Colombia will be offered legal status that will allow them to work formally and access public services.

The so-called Temporary Protected Status will allow the majority of the 1.7 Venezuelan migrants in Colombia to legalize their position in the country for a decade.

The measure will allow the Colombian government to identify the people living in its territory, President Ivan Duque said, speaking alongside Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Venezuelans who are already in the country legally don’t have to apply for the new status, Duque said.

