Jul 5, 2023
One More Fed Hike ‘Baked in Cake’: Evercore ISI’s Hyman (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Evercore ISI founder and Chair Ed Hyman says anything more than one Federal Reserve rate hike is a mistake and will increase the likelihood of a recession. He speaks during an interview with Jonathan Ferro and Tom Keene on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”
