One of Africa's Longest-Serving Rulers Gets the Nod to Run Yet Again

(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s Supreme Court cleared the way for long-time leader Yoweri Museveni to seek yet another term in 2021, declaring the removal of an age limit for presidential candidates was legal.

Judges ruled four to three in favor of the legitimacy of a parliamentary amendment in December 2017 that abolished a limit of 75 years for anyone running for the East African nation’s top job, the local New Vision newspaper reported Thursday.

Museveni, 74, has ruled Uganda since 1986, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, along with Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo and Cameroon’s Paul Biya.

