(Bloomberg) -- When David Kinch’s Manresa opened 20 years ago, the Bay Area restaurant helped a generation of casually luxurious fine dining in Northern California that belies the immense amount of effort—and staff—working behind the scenes.

Now, Kinch has announced he will leave his three-Michelin-star establishment at the end of the year, at a time when the future of that kind of labor-intensive service is uncertain.

“I have other things I want to do,” he says. “I don’t want to be part of a slow decline.”

It’s unclear whether the restaurant, in Silicon Valley’s Los Gatos, will close. Kinch, who also owns the building, will be fielding offers for the business as well as the property.

Manresa opened in 2002, at the end of the dot-com bust. By 2007 it had earned two Michelin stars and brought culinary attention to a place in the region other than San Francisco or Napa Valley. In 2016 it scored a third Michelin star.

Kinch’s cooking cleverly uses high-quality ingredients and incorporates influences from central California and around the globe, not least Japan. He’s famous for such dishes as the Arpege soft egg, which features a very runny yolk topped with vinegar-spiked whipped cream and maple syrup, and the Tidal Pool—a bowl of local seafood, including Monterey Bay abalone and sea urchin, in a dashi broth that looks as if it’s been ladled straight from the sea. Both were featured on Kinch’s episode in Season 4 of The Mind of a Chef.

Since the pandemic, Manresa has been serving 40 diners a night, down from 55; currently, 16 people are working as servers or in other front-of-the-house positions, with 13 in the kitchen. Kinch says that dining rooms full of waitstaff—whether they wear distressed denim tops or white coats—will disappear.

“Three-star restaurant dining is transitioning really hard,” he says. “Chefs who were used to having armies of people have had to rethink their operating manual.”

Instead, America will continue to see more and more high-end counter restaurants, like Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare in New York, where the tasting menu is $430, not including tax.

At those places, says Kinch, you might have 14 customers and do two seatings a night, for around $500 per customer, with minimal servers. In fact, many of the hardest-to-get reservations in New York these days are at pricey sushi bars, where $1,000 barely covers two diners.

“It’s a generational change,” he says.

Kinch worries about the longevity of top-quality restaurants that broke the white-tablecloth, high-check-average model, such as David Chang’s Korean-accented Ssäm Bar in New York, where the signature roast pork butt that could feed a crowd cost around $200, and the bistronomy darling Le Chateaubriand in Paris, which had a menu for the equivalent of about $80.

True fine dining, instead, will return to a milieu only for the rich, he says. “As the wage gap continues to increase, all this democratization that’s gone on in last 20 years” will be gone, Kinch says.

Kinch, who grew up in New Orleans and cooked in notable restaurants across Europe—including the three-star L’Esperance in Burgundy—has always been an opinionated chef.

In 2020 he withdrew his name from the James Beard Foundation Awards’ Outstanding Chef category as a reaction to the pandemic’s impact on the restaurant industry. He also has little tolerance for high-maintenance diners: At Manresa, where the tasting menu is $365, he charges an additional $125 per person for menu adjustments that aren’t related to medical allergies.

“We’d get people who would say they don’t like onions because it’s bad for the breath,” he says. “That’s not medical.”

Although Kinch is departing the world of three-star dining, he’s not leaving the restaurant business. He’ll continue to work at his other, more casual places in the area: the Bywater, which specializes in New Orleans cooking, and the Mediterranean-themed Mentone, as well as his bakery, Manresa Bread.

Until Manresa closes, Kinch and his team will serve menus that are a mix of new and old—including, of course, the Arpege egg and Into the Vegetable Garden, a mesmerizing mix of dozens of small greens, flowers, and plants. “It won’t be a museum-type menu of the last 20 years,” he says. “It will include newer concepts and ideas. As we always have.”

