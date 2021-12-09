(Bloomberg) -- Stockpickers can forget about the growth or value debate, according to BlackRock Inc.’s European equities veteran, who’s looking more at the earnings power of individual companies.

“I don’t think it’s going to be about growth and value next year, I think that game is kind of coming to an end. It’s much more stock-specific than that,” Nigel Bolton, co-chief investment officer of BlackRock’s fundamental equity group and head of the fundamental European equity team, said at the Edelman Investor Summit in London on Thursday.

He said that 2022 looks set to bring more focus on companies’ ability to deliver earnings above the consensus forecast. His comments come after the sharp falls in many sectors triggered by Covid-19 led some equity traders to reconsider value strategies -- buying unloved stocks when they are cheap and selling when they are back in vogue.

Bolton is also looking forward to another year of growth, highlighting real assets and equities as bright spots. It’s still an environment “where you want to be playing risk,” even with bumps along the way such as the omicron variant, he said.

“At the bottom of it is effectively negative real interest rates, which we see persisting not just next year actually, but for a considerable period of time,” he said. “We could be looking at decades of negative real interest rates.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.