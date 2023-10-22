(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank director of international affairs, Fernanda Guardado, has asked to be reappointed to her post, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who requested anonymity because the discussion is not public.

Guardado, who’s a voting member on the monetary policy committee and is seen as one of the central bank’s most hawkish directors, would like to stay because she’s been at the forefront of the Group of 20 agenda at bank.

She would like to continue the work in 2024, when Brazil takes the presidency of the group. Her mandate ends at the end of this year.

The central bank did not comment and Guardado did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Guardado’s chances, however, are slim, according to the person. The director’s profile is not what President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — who’s pushing for lower interest rates — has in mind for the monetary authority.

Policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto are now easing monetary policy after a tightening cycle that had lifted borrowing costs to a six-year high. They are cutting rates as analysts see inflation just slowing to the top of target range by year-end.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said Friday that he has spoken with Lula and that the new names for the bank’s board will be decided in coming days. In addition to Guardado, the mandate of Maurício Moura, director of supervision, also ends in December.

Uncertainty about changes to the central bank’s lineup is one of the factors that have contributed to the unmooring of inflation expectations, according to many investors. The concern is that the monetary policy committee will become more dovish, especially with Guardado’s departure.

