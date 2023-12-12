(Bloomberg) -- One of Brazil’s largest hedge funds is making a big bet in the country’s interest rate plummeting in 2024 on the back of benign inflation data and as traders price in US rate cuts.

Pedro Jobim, one of the Santander veterans who founded Legacy Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda, which has $5.5 billion in assets under management (27 billion reais), said Brazil’s Central Bank is likely to abandon its guidance of keeping the pace of rate cuts at 50 basis points on Wednesday, opening room for faster cuts at the start of 2024.

“Inflation is a little above the target, but behaving very well, and other central banks around the world are holding a completely different stance compared to a month ago,” Jobim, the firm’s chief economist, said in an interview at Legacy’s offices in São Paulo.

Legacy’s view of Brazil’s rates is more bullish than what markets are currently pricing. Traders are betting the Selic will fall to roughly 9.75% by the end of 2024, while the central bank’s weekly economists survey points to 9.25%. Rates are currently at 12.25%, and expected to be lowered by another 50 basis points this Wednesday — the fourth straight cut.

Jobim, who worked with central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto at Santander, said policymakers don’t even need to explicitly mention the possibility of stronger cuts — a small tweak in wording would already prompt a discussion about accelerating the pace.

Legacy’s base case calls for a soft landing in the US economy and a slowdown in Brazil’s activity. Jobim sees a risk of a more challenging credit scenario at home, which could impact default rates among companies and individuals, the latter of which are “very leveraged,” he said.

“The effect of a restrictive monetary policy has not yet fully arrived, but we should see it throughout 2024. If we have a recession, in Brazil or abroad, the Selic could fall below 8.5% in the third quarter,” said Jobim.

Legacy’s biggest position is betting both nominal and real rates will come lower in Brazil over the few next months, Jobim said, adding that there’s room to increase the bet. The fund also has positions that profit from lower rates in the US, Europe and Mexico. Its main bet remain in Brazil, where its hedge fund maintains 80% of the portfolio risk.

Stocks

The expectation of a lower Selic is also a major reason behind Legacy’s bet on Brazil stocks, which are not very attractive to domestic investors with the current high level of rates, portfolio manager Patrick Pereira said in a separate interview. With rates in a downward trend, locals should return to the stock market and leave it less vulnerable to mood swings of foreign investors.

According to him, an “asymmetry” between prices and the current real interest rate led to interesting multiples in names including lender Banco do Brasil SA, car rental company Localiza, retailers Arezzo and Soma, and utility Equatorial Energia.

“The market should correct those asymmetries in the next 6 to 12 months,” he added, predicting a year similar to blockbuster 2019, when the index jumped more than 30% as the Selic fell to 4.5%.

Legacy closed its two-year bet on oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA about two months ago, according to Pereira, on multiples he says are no longer attractive. Petrobras preferred shares rose around 40% this year, as investors see a good governance and a less than expected government interference.

Legacy’s flagship fund returned 5.7% year-to-date up to November, against a 12% gain for the CDI benchmark rate during the same period. Legacy decided to open its funds for new money on December 4, Jobim said. He declined to say how much the firm is seeking to raise. Brazil hedge fund’s industry has grappled with withdrawals of as much as $20 billion this year as high rates drove investors to fixed-income products.

