(Bloomberg) -- The family office managing the fortune of Brazil’s billionaire Moreira Salles clan boosted its assets under management to nearly $11 billion while adding staff.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda., one of Brazil’s largest single-family offices, added 5.4 billion reais ($1.1 billion) in assets last year as it raked in dividends from its banking and mining businesses, according to its annual report released this week. The Sao Paulo-based firm also grew its headcount to 78 employees from 69 the year prior.

“BWGI has been increasing its workforce to adapt to the new markets that it’s begun to operate in,” the firm said in the report. “It’s worth highlighting the growth in the technology team to support the increase in new resources.”

The firm, which also has an office in New York, is run by Joao Moreira Salles, a 42-year-old former JPMorgan Chase & Co. investment banker. He’s a fourth-generation member of the family that’s been in finance since his great-grandfather, also named Joao, founded a bank in the 1920s. They have a co-controlling stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America’s biggest bank, as well as interests in mining, energy, agriculture and even flip-flops.

The third generation, led by Joao’s father Pedro, has a collective net worth of $27.9 billion spread across four brothers, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. BWGI serves family members up to a third degree of affinity.

Since the annual report’s Dec. 31 cutoff date, BWGI has raked in even more cash from Itau’s 11 billion-real dividend, which paid out 1.13 reais per share on March 8. The Moreira Salles family stake in the bank stands at roughly 9%.

BWGI declined to comment on its investment strategies and recent hires through an executive assistant. It doesn’t have a communications team.

Family History

The roots of the family’s fortune were laid in 1924, when Joao, who ran a store that sold food, drinks and household goods, founded Casa Bancaria Moreira Salles. The lender financed the expansion of coffee plantations in the 1930s and 1940s.

His son Walther gradually built the lender into the banking giant known as Unibanco. It was already one of Brazil’s largest financial institutions when it was bought by Itau in 2008. BWGI was founded the same year to manage the family’s money.

Since the middle of the 20th century the family has also controlled CBMM, the world’s biggest miner of a rare-earth metal called niobium that’s used to strengthen steel products, among other uses. Based in Minas Gerais state, the firm also has offices in the US, Europe and Singapore and sells the metal to some 40 countries.

In 2022, the most recent year for which earnings are available, the closely held company reported 4.5 billion reais of profit on 11 billion reais of sales. The family has a 70% stake in the miner.

BWGI invests about 75% of its resources abroad. One of its biggest known deals last year was the purchase of a 6.2% stake in French hygiene and facility services company Elis SA. Shares have rallied nearly 22% since then and the stake is currently worth some €288 million ($313 million).

They’re also the biggest shareholder in French glass packaging manufacturer Verallia SA with a 28% stake, which they’ve held since 2021. That investment is currently worth about €1.2 billion.

Joao sits on the boards of Itau, Verallia and Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip-flops.

The inflows from the family are also feeding its flagship $2.2 billion Mantiqueira hedge fund, which has more than doubled in size in three years. The fund returned 143% before fees over the past five years, beating 96% of peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The firm recently hired former Morgan Stanley currency trader Thiago Melzer to join its New York office. In January, Pedro Frade, a former Nubank and Pimco executive, joined as head of legal and compliance in Sao Paulo, according to his LinkedIn profile.

With assistance from Vinícius Andrade.

