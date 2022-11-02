(Bloomberg) -- London is getting another private club, this time in the form of a boutique co-working space in the capital’s West End.

The Howard de Walden Estate, which owns swathes of London’s Marylebone neighborhood, aims to open its first workspace in mid-2023. The 10,000 square foot office will span two Georgian townhouses at 34 and 36 Queen Anne Street, accommodating 200 members in its lounges, bookable meeting rooms and private offices.

The family business is diversifying its workspace portfolio after a tough year, when rental incomes on its offices fell 12.2%, offsetting rising rents in other properties. The estate, whose buildings are valued at about £4.6 billion ($5.3 billion), said in its latest annual report that workspaces suffered after the pandemic as tenants exercised break clauses or moved out when their leases expired.

Londoners are now returning to their desks in the greatest numbers since the start of 2020. More than three in four workers in the financial district were in attendance on Oct. 13, according to data compiled by Google, though it’s still quieter on Mondays and Fridays. High-end office providers such as the Argyll Club, which is popular with boutique finance firms and hedge funds, are trying to tempt even more staff into the city.

Julian Best, property director at Howard de Walden, said there were currently limited options for co-working in Marylebone. “These offices will provide a private configuration where occupiers can have their own space and communal touch points in a high quality environment.”

The new workspace, which will be run by flexible office operator Spacemade once planning permission and construction is complete, could be the first in a series of hybrid offices opened under the billionaire family’s brand. The partnership between the two companies includes an option to build more co-working spaces in the same neighborhood.

Richard North, head of commercial lettings at Howard de Walden, said the new offering could appeal to tenants who wish to leave their current office. “When the market is uncertain and people don’t want to sign up to long leases, they consider flexible options,” North said.

Tenants across the Howard de Walden estate will be able to use the workspace alongside members. The family’s other properties in Marylebone include the clinics of Harley Street, housing, retail, leisure and schools.

