(Bloomberg) -- Most people have no idea what they’re having for dinner, let alone what they’ll be eating in two days.

Those people will not be eating a clam pie from Bellucci’s Pizzeria in Queens, N.Y., anytime soon. The pizza must be ordered 48 hours in advance.

Another caveat for pizza fans: Bellucci’s clam pie is available for dine-in only.

“This pie will never see the inside of a box,” Andrew Bellucci wrote on Instagram in early May, in a post announcing the clam pie’s debut at his eponymous pizza joint, on a buzzy block of 30th Avenue in Astoria. Bellucci’s is in a “soft opening” stage, though it’s been serving pies for a couple of months. “Trust me on this one,” he wrote, “it’s the only way to properly enjoy it.”

It takes no more than a bite to be convinced. Fresh cherrystone clams—sourced from Connecticut and shucked to order at a seafood market just a few doors down from the restaurant—combine with fresh oregano, parsley, garlic, lemon, pecorino Romano, extra-virgin olive oil, and black pepper to create a wave of savory satisfaction. Bellucci will tell you the clam pie’s key ingredient is lemon, but it all starts with the crust, whose crunch and crackle promises preeminence as he slices the round pie into triangles.

“What I love the most about this pie is just the way that the dough is totally different than every other pie, the way that it cooks up,” Bellucci says. A few bites in, the crust begins to absorb some of the excess oil from the toppings, producing a pleasingly moist texture that somehow retains its crispiness. The secret is the clam pie’s mostly olive oil base, which “fries” the dough as it bakes, he says. Bellucci has long been renowned for his dough-making prowess, consistently turning out just the right ratio of crispy to chewy no matter which toppings he uses. But the effect of the oil makes this one special. “This is my favorite crust,” he says. “After this, I can’t even eat a regular pie.”

“He just really understands dough-making in general—leavening and the fermentation process,” says Anthony Mangieri, fellow pie man and owner of the acclaimed Una Pizza Napoletana on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. “I think Andrew’s dough is equally as much of a focus for him as the toppings are.”

My first introduction to a Bellucci clam pie came last summer. The experience took place at his previous Astoria location, which also bears his name and still exists, eight blocks away from his current spot. (Last October he left the business and found a new partner, writing in an Instagram post that he and the owner had “different visions for the future,” setting up what’s grown into a neighborhood rivalry.) A friend, having seen a photo of the clam pie that Bellucci had recently posted, asked for one, though it wasn’t on the menu. Sure, Bellucci said, if we didn’t mind waiting a few extra minutes. He then high-tailed it to the seafood market to grab some clams.

“My calling card is the clam pie,” Bellucci told Drew Nieporent in 2017, when he pitched the famed New York restaurateur on a pizza spot with a bivalve-heavy lineup. (Nieporent ultimately passed.) The meeting is captured in the documentary Untitled Pizza Movie, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and includes ’90s footage of Bellucci working the coal oven at Lombardi’s, the Little Italy institution that’s long billed itself as “America’s first pizzeria” and claims to have developed the New York-style pizza. It chronicles the revered pie man’s odyssey following a 1995 arrest and 13-month sentence for fraud charges, from years driving a taxi to a stint slinging pies in Kuala Lumpur to his Covid-era comeback in the New York pizza arena.

“I wasn’t aware of a clam pie being made in New York before I put it on the menu at Lombardi’s in 1994,” Bellucci says. Someone had tipped him off to Frank Pepe’s in New Haven, the man credited with inventing the clam pie in the ’50s, so he traveled to Connecticut. “It was like going to a cathedral. I think I might’ve gone six weekends in a row. I became obsessed with Frank Pepe’s clam pie and stylized mine based on his.”

Bellucci’s current pie traces its roots to that version of almost 30 years ago, but with a crucial difference: Rather than mostly olive oil, the base of the Lombardi’s clam pie, like Frank Pepe’s, consisted mostly of clam sauce with just a little oil, producing a softer, whiter crust.

Untitled Pizza Movie filmmaker David Shapiro recalls the first time he tried Bellucci’s clam pie back at Lombardi’s. “Nobody was doing that in New York, and it was just like a revelation,” he says. “His recent clam pie knocked my socks off,” he says, adding that he was most impressed with the thin crust. “It was a remarkable piece of engineering. It held the clams, the sauce, it held everything perfectly, and yet it was just paper thin.”

Another change in the new pie is how the clams are processed. “At Lombardi’s we never hand-shucked the clams—it was too laborious,” Bellucci says. “So we ‘cheated’ by popping sheet trays of topneck clams in the coal oven and letting them steam open a little bit.” The kitchen crew would then store the clam meat in gallon glass bottles. Now, Bellucci buys freshly shucked clams. “I place my order at 4 p.m. and pick up the clams at 5 p.m.,” he says. They land on pies the same night to ensure freshness, hence the need for preordering.

“Ya know, there’s caviar and there’s salmon roe. Either I’m gonna do this, or I’m not gonna do it,” he says.

Bellucci has also switched from topneck clams to cherrystones. “The yield is better,” he says, “and I’m able to slice the bellies in quarters to give a great bite without being overwhelming.” The large, 19-inch pie, which goes for $55, comes topped with about two dozen clams. Although the price is substantially higher than the rest of the menu’s offerings, Bellucci says so far customers haven’t balked at the number. “If you order two dozen on the half-shell somewhere, it’s gonna run you about that,” he says.

Baking a clam pie requires more precision and timing than a typical pizza—you can’t just load it up with toppings and toss it in the oven. Bellucci cooks the crust and “sauce,” which he calls a garlic chimichurri, until the dough is a few minutes away from being done. Then he adds the clams, and it’s back into the oven for a minute and a half to two minutes, “just to warm it through,” he says. Baking it any longer risks overcooking the clams, leaving them rubbery. Post-bake, he hits the pie with some fresh black pepper and parsley: “I’m half-French, and we put parsley on everything.”

Bellucci appreciates that more places are serving clam pie now and putting their spin on it, including Pasquale Jones in Lower Manhattan and Lucia Pizza of Avenue X in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay. “When a NYC pizzeria has a clam pie on the menu, it means they’re a serious operation. It’s an old-school thing that pizza cognoscenti recognize,” he says.

When Bellucci pitched to Nieporent five years ago, his mock-up menu had a whole page devoted to them. He’s currently considering a few variations to add to his Astoria menu, including one with fresh wasabi, a riff on New England and/or Manhattan clam chowder, a version with some type of bacon (“I think lardons would be great”), and a clams casino done “almost like a sfincione, like a real Sicilian pizza,” he says, referring to the thicker, fluffier style of pie that’s topped with breadcrumbs and cut into rectangles. “Like what you would get in Palermo.”

An especially touching scene in Untitled Pizza Movie shows Bellucci spending the day cooking six different clam pies with his mother, Jeanne-Marie, who serves as the inspiration for another version that could end up on his current menu. “One of the things that my mother would make on very special occasions is coquilles Saint-Jacques,” he says of an extravagant pie topped with scallops, cream, and cognac, baked with Swiss, Gruyère, and breadcrumbs. “And it works great with clams, too, so I’d love to do a clam Saint-Jacques,” he says.

Bellucci says a few customers have responded with the ultimate form of praise: ranking his version above the clam pie at Frank Pepe’s. “There is no better compliment for me than to be even mentioned in the same sentence as Frank Pepe’s,” he says. “It means a lot to me to bring it back. It’s always been on my mind. I’m happy to say perseverance pays off.”

Mangieri of Una Pizza Napoletana ate at Lombardi’s almost once a week back when Bellucci was in the kitchen. “It was really head and shoulders above everybody else in the city as far as his skill,” he says. “And he’s still pushing and trying to get better. It’s so beautiful to see that. For someone at his level and his skill set to still be pushing is really awesome.”

Bellucci approaches his trade “like a guild. He really studied it like any artist or craftsman would their medium,” says Shapiro. “I’ll put him in the pantheon. I may go up to Patsy’s in Spanish Harlem. I used to go to Spumoni’s in Brooklyn or Totonno’s in Coney [Island]. But he’s in Astoria, and he’s the same kind of level of a hajj.”

“If you cook at a high level in New York, you’re gonna get probably the best validation that you can possibly get,” Bellucci observes in the documentary, adding: “You can also get killed, and I kinda like that.” And so he continues to craft his clam pies, giving diners a chance to taste one of New York City’s storied pizzas. Just be sure to order it in advance.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.