One of Russia's Richest Women Is Killed in German Plane Crash

(Bloomberg) -- Natalia Fileva, a co-owner of Russia’s largest private airline and one of the country’s richest women, died in a plane crash in Frankfurt, according to the company.

Fileva was a major shareholder in S7, which began growing into a major Russian carrier in the 1990s. “The circumstances of the tragedy aren’t known yet,” the airline said.

