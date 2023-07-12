One of the America’s Top Food Distributors Is on the Hunt for Deals

(Bloomberg) -- US Foods Holding Corp., which supplies American restaurants and hotels with everything from pastries to burgers, is seeking to expand its foodservice distribution business via acquisitions.

The company aims to follow the template it set when it recently bought Renzi Foodservice, a distributor in upstate New York with more than $180 million in annual revenue. It was US Foods’s first acquisition in more than three years and gives it a presence in a region where it lacked a distribution center. The idea is to shorten the supply chain by expanding its distribution network.

“You can think about us doing acquisitions that fit that bill, that help us get more efficient,” Chief Executive Officer Dave Flitman said during an interview at the company’s headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois. “There’s a lot of fragmentation in the industry that I think gives us a chance to add local scale.”

The company has 70 distribution hubs across the US in cities including Houston, Tampa and Las Vegas.

“This industry is still very fragmented — if you look at ourselves and Sysco and Performance Food Group, we have about 40% of the market combined,” Flitman said. “There’s still a lot of opportunity to roll up the industry.”

The expansion plans come as the pandemic’s impact continues to fade away. Covid-19, which forced which restaurants, schools and public venues to close their doors amid lockdowns, took a temporary bite out of US Foods’s revenue. The US dining industry, including US Foods, has rebounded, but persistent inflation is pinching shoppers’ wallets and could be stealing the momentum.

Traffic at US restaurants declined in March, April and May, according to the latest data from Black Box Intelligence. Same-store sales have been holding positive, though, driven by higher menu prices.

Holding Inventory

Flitman, who took over as CEO in January, said US Foods is still holding more inventory compared with pre-pandemic levels to make sure it can meet demand from the restaurants, hotels and universities that are its clients. During Covid-19, shortages of food and packaged-goods — largely fueled by labor struggles — led to companies stockpiling supplies.

US Foods’s $1.63 billion in inventory at the end of the first quarter was up 14% from the beginning of 2020, but it was 11% lower than a year earlier. Flitman said he expects that number to drop further, noting excess inventory has to be handled “multiple times just to get the product moved to where it needs to be.” That “causes you to become extremely inefficient.”

Flitman said that a shortage of truck drivers has improved, but US Foods is still trying to get enough workers at its warehouses. To attract employees and keep them happy in the jobs, which are physically demanding and often require overnight shifts, the company is starting to offer more flexibility, such as schedules of three or four days a week instead of five.

He added that some of the supply-chain disruptions of the pandemic — such as suppliers failing to fill orders entirely — have lingered, likely due to labor shortages. But the trend is improving, Flitman said.

