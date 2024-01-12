(Bloomberg) -- One of Wall Street’s most downbeat equity prognosticators has done an about-face.

Piper Sandler & Co.’s Michael Kantrowitz, who had the gloomiest year-end outlook for the S&P 500 Index among strategists throughout 2023’s rally, is now an optimist. He sees the US equity benchmark homing in on 5,000 this year, a record — as long as the labor market stays intact.

His base-case is for the gauge to hit 4,950, he said, compared with a close of 4,780 on Thursday. It was little changed around that level Friday. Still, he expects a range this year, from a gain of up to 5% to a loss of as much as 10%, unless weekly jobless claims surge from their current level around 200,000.

“If claims break up towards 275,000, we would adjust those expectations,” Kantrowitz added. Claims haven’t been that high since 2021.

His outlook is more bullish than the average target from sell-side strategists tracked by Bloomberg of 4,851. It also marks the next step in his reversal from most of last year, when Kantrowitz warned of a plunge in US equities on concern the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign would send the economy into a downward spiral.

Instead, consumers and companies remained resilient in the face of higher borrowing costs, fueling optimism around a soft landing that helped power the S&P 500 to a 24% advance in 2023.

Last month, Kantrowitz issued a mea culpa to clients, indicating that the Fed’s dovish shift to potential monetary easing this year was a positive catalyst for US stocks that could improve the breadth of the market’s advance.

“I was wrong this year on absolute returns for equities by a lot – I’m trying to remain open-minded, stay with history and my framework, and be willing to swallow my ego and not remain stubborn,” Kantrowitz told clients in a Dec. 15 note.

Fed Focus

Looking to 2024, he says expectations of a soft landing and Fed pivot will remain the central narrative for markets — at least for now — while lofty earnings projections will keep returns rangebound. He recommends an overweight to quality stocks, such as those with high cash flows, and prefers large caps. However, he warns investors to be wary of overstretched mega-cap shares.

The Fed’s actions this year are likely to determine the market’s direction, according to the strategist. He says it’s not a given that the economy will avoid a recession, and a deterioration in the labor market remains a risk.

Entering 2023, Kantrowitz had a year-end forecast for the S&P 500 of 3,225, the lowest among sell-side strategists tracked by Bloomberg and almost one-third below the index’s closing level at year-end: 4,769.83. With the stock market surging through the first half of the year, he lifted his target in July to a range of 3,600 to 3,800, which still ended up being 20%-25% below where the gauge ended 2023.

US stocks were steady on Friday as investors assessed earnings from Wall Street’s big banks and data showing producer prices cooled last month, reinforcing bets on interest rate cuts this year. The S&P 500 was within spitting distance of its 4,797 closing peak, hit in January 2022.

While Kantrowitz’s 2023 miss and subsequent reversal is extreme, he’s hardly alone. Wall Street strategists have broadly turned more bullish on stocks this year after largely missing last year’s surge.

Firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Deutsche Bank AG are among those that see the S&P 500 hitting at least 5,000. Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets have already ratcheted up forecasts they put out at the end of last year after the Fed’s meeting last month.

