One of the World’s Best Chefs Is Heading to Ibiza This Summer

(Bloomberg) -- In the past, visitors to Ibiza have been drawn more by techno than cooking technique.

The Spanish island is renowned as a place where dance parties extend for days, superyachts fight for space, and DJs are royalty. Food might come with a view but not much else to recommend it.

That will emphatically change this summer, starting on May 6. Mauro Colagreco, chef-owner of Mirazur in the south of France—ranked the No. 1 restaurant in the world by World’s 50 Best in 2019—is setting up shop on Ibiza. The chef will be in residence for the season at El Silencio, a beach house from the Paris-based brand behind the atmospheric, David Lynch-designed private club Silencio.

Colagreco won’t be serving the kind of exquisite, high-minded dishes that appear on his €380 ($401) menu at Mirazur, such as oysters with pear, tapioca, and shallot cream. “It’s such a different identity,” said Colagreco via email about the contrast between a three-Michelin star restaurant and an Ibiza hangout with daily pool parties.

Instead, the Argentinean-born chef will collaborate with his friend and fellow chef Federico Desseno to serve something better suited to the island’s beachy vibe: food cooked over fire. “The menu is based on our common passion for flame cooking and love of convivial dining experiences,” adds Colagreco.

The collaboration will feature such dishes as grilled local red prawns served with aioli, lemon, and salt and grilled steak with chimichurri and onions, slow-cooked in coals. Colagreco will also serve lighter starters like Peruvian ceviche with peaches, chili, and lime, as well as pizzas straight from the clay oven.

The cocktail program will be overseen by Remy Savage, formerly of the Artesian, in London’s Langham hotel.

This is the second year for El Silencio in Ibiza. Last year, the club featured small plates from the ToGo street food group backed by Pharrell Williams and Jean Imbert, the French chef who has since taken over the former Alain Ducasse restaurant at the Plaza Athenée in Paris.

The beach house is located on Ibiza’s west coast, overlooking the Cala Moli seafront, and will initially be open for lunch. Starting on June 1, El Silencio is set to open fully with poolside cocktails and an immersive installation by Brazilian artist Samuel de Saboia. Dinner will be served until 1 a.m.—just in time to go to the club.

