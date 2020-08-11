(Bloomberg) -- South Korean stocks climbed to the highest level in over two years as one of the world’s hottest rallies continued, fueled by ever-growing demand for technology shares.

The Kospi index climbed 1.4% to 2,420.79 as of 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, reaching the highest level since June 2018. Since the global market low on March 23, the Kospi has outperformed all nation’s benchmarks in dollar terms, except Argentina.

Kospi’s outperformance has been due to South Korea’s success in managing Covid-19, its heavy weighting of tech companies and its “high beta to global recovery,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte. In addition, “the weaker greenback makes the outperformance in U.S. dollar terms appear stronger,” he said. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has dropped more than 9% since the March equity low.

The Korean market recovery has been aided by a less severe pandemic lockdown than in other parts of the world, as well as the same low interest rates and explosion in retail trading seen around the world. Foreigners have returned as well, buying a net $450 million of Korean shares this quarter, possibly reflecting global tech bargain hunting with the Kospi trading at 14 times 12-month forward earnings estimates, half the level of the Nasdaq 100.

Samsung Electronics Co., the nation’s largest stock, has been the biggest boost, surging 40% from its March nadir. The chip giant last month said it sees new smartphones and gaming consoles driving use of memory chips in the second half of the year. The market’s second-biggest booster LG Chem Ltd. has more than doubled this year on a bullish outlook for electric-vehicle batteries, and individual investors have been piling into the nation’s biotechnology names at a rapid clip.

“The market continues to be driven by retail investors,” said Seung Hoon Lee, head of equities at DB Asset Management in Seoul. “In the U.S., the stocks that had been driving the rally are kind of taking a breather but in the case of Korea, prices are continuing to rise centered around rechargeable batteries and biotech industries.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.