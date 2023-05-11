One Person Dead After Shooting at German Mercedes Factory

(Bloomberg) -- One person died and another was severely injured at a shooting in Mercedes-Benz AG’s Sindelfingen factory outside Stuttgart, according to local police.

The perpetrator was arrested and emergency services are on site, local police said Thursday on Twitter, adding that there’s no risk to the public and employees are now safe.

Auto factories in Germany are well-secured, with entry highly controlled. Incidents of any kind are extremely rare.

Sindelfingen is one of Mercedes-Benz’s largest factories worldwide and produces upscale luxury cars like the S-Class sedan.

(Updates with additional comments from the police and context.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.