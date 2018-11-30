One Section of the U.S. Yield Curve May Invert as Soon as Today

(Bloomberg) -- As bond traders scale back Federal Reserve rate-hike expectations, one section of the U.S. yield curve is on a fast track to inversion.

The spread between 3-year and 5-year Treasury yields shrank to less than 0.1 basis point on Friday, the smallest gap in more than a decade. It may invert by the end of the day, BMO Capital Markets says, as investors anticipate the end of the central bank’s tightening path.

“If you were increasing the probability that the FOMC will not only finish its hiking cycle but potentially have to cut rates in the next five years, you might anticipate the belly to outperform,” BMO interest-rate strategist Jon Hill said. “Whereas the front-end remains relatively anchored by the expectation of additional Fed rate hikes in the coming quarters.”

While a December rate increase is still seen as a done-deal, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that interest rates are “just below” the so-called neutral range changed the 2019 outlook. The spread between December 2018 and December 2019 eurodollar futures -- a measure of how much tightening traders expect next year -- is currently just 23 basis points, the equivalent of less than one Fed hike.

The 3-year to 5-year spread is not the only one nearing inversion. The gap between 2-year and 5-year Treasury yields fell to an 11-year low of 1.9 basis points on Friday as 5-year Treasuries added to their weekly gain.

To be sure, the richness of the 5-year sector on the curve has enticed sellers, who Thursday carried out a series of futures block trades betting the sector will cheapen relative to the 10- and 30-year points.

To contact the reporters on this story: Katherine Greifeld in New York at kgreifeld@bloomberg.net;Emily Barrett in New York at ebarrett25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Purvis at bpurvis@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Stanton, Boris Korby

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.