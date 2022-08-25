One Set of Lake Mead Human Remains ID’d as Swimmer Who Drowned in 2002

(Bloomberg) -- One of the five sets of human remains recovered in Nevada’s drought-stricken Lake Mead this year has been identified using DNA analysis as a swimmer who went missing two decades ago.

Thomas P. Erndt, 42, drowned on Aug. 2, 2002, and his remains were found May 7, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

“This corroborates a witness report to park rangers on the same date of a male seen swimming without a life jacket near Callville Bay who was struggling out in the water,” the park service said.

The first set of human remains, a shooting victim stuffed in a barrel in the 1970s or 1980s, was found on May 1. Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir by capacity, is located near Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a reporter on its staff determined in 1994 that 59 people had gone missing in the Lake Mead area between 1937 and 1994.

