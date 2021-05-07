(Bloomberg) -- UPM-Kymmene Oyj, a Finnish pulp and packaging company, has promised to correct any pay discrepancies tied to gender.

The decision follows the discovery that some women at the company are paid less than men for reasons that appear to be unrelated to performance. The gender gap in pay will be reviewed this year, UPM said on Friday, adding that salaries and wages at the company are “mostly equal.”

“Most of the unexplained pay gaps are estimated to be related to gender and a lower starting salary,” according to Riitta Savonlahti, head of human resources. “This gap is difficult to catch up, even if a person receives normal salary increases during their career. With the review, the deviation is corrected.”

The European Commission is working on legislation that would see companies in the region facing fines if they don’t provide adequate justification for discrepancies in pay between men and women. On average, women are paid 14.1% less than men across the 27-nation bloc. The U.K. already requires companies with at least 250 employees to disclose pay gaps between men and women.

UPM plans to monitor pay equity annually and fix discrepancies when they emerge. It’s also keeping an eye on female representation among its 18,000 employees and how women’s careers progress, acknowledging both factors impact pay equity.

The review this year will assess a pay gap that persists despite factoring for a person’s performance, work experience, job grade or job location. It starts with salaried employees and will be extended to production staff later, UPM said.

