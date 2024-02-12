(Bloomberg) -- One trader is using options to wager the European Central Bank will loosen monetary policy at double the rate currently expected.

Money markets are pricing around one-and-a-half quarter-point interest-rate cuts by June, according to swaps tied to policy-meeting dates. That’s a long way off from the start of the year when three such reductions were the consensus outcome amid fears for the growth outlook.

However, a string of strong US economic figures has allayed those concerns, pushing traders to trim bets on how much the Federal Reserve will lower rates with a knock on effect to Europe. A trader has taken advantage of this retreat, buying options tied to three-month Euribor futures which will pay out if the ECB lowers the deposit rate 75 basis points to 3.25%, according to two London-based traders, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

The trade seeks a maximum payout of €8.3 million ($8.9 million), around ten times the initial outlay. The cost has been reduced by writing options on puts, which can potentially incur unlimited losses if the central bank unexpectedly decides to tighten monetary policy. However the trade can be exited at any time, minimizing chances of a large loss in the original position.

The euro area’s revised fourth-quarter growth numbers this week are expected to confirm a stagnating economy, narrowly avoiding a technical recession, a Bloomberg survey shows. Germany’s economy probably failed to grow again at the start of the year, according to the poll as well as the Bundesbank. Looking further ahead, economists see two-in-three odds of a recession in the euro area compared to around 50% for the US and UK.

“The time for reversal of the monetary policy stance is fast approaching” said Governing Council member Fabio Panetta at the annual Assiom Forex event in Genoa at the weekend, adding that there were no signs of marked acceleration in the euro economy. Echoing those concerns, fellow policymaker Mario Centeno last week said “we cannot have an economy that does not grow, that’s my main concern about Europe.”

