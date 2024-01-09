(Bloomberg) -- One Investment Management, the firm set up by SoftBank Vision Fund’s architect Rajeev Misra, provided a £300 million ($382 million) loan to support Apollo Global Management Inc.’s leveraged buyout of Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group Plc, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The financing was structured as a unitranche loan that matures in 2030 and pays interest of 6.5 percentage points over the benchmark, said the person, who requested anonymity discussing confidential information. It was issued at a discount of 98 cents on the dollar, the person said, adding that OneIM provided a further £50 million via a deferred acquisition facility. Apollo completed its buyout of London-listed TRG in December.

Representatives for OneIM and Apollo declined to comment.

As a private lender to buyouts, OneIM is muscling in on an area of finance once dominated by the banking industry, which underwrites deals and then sells them to high-yield and leveraged-loan investors.

Misra set up OneIM in 2022 and has attracted backers including Abu Dhabi conglomerate Royal Group and Mubadala Investment Co., Bloomberg has reported. The firm counts Misra’s former SoftBank colleagues Yanni Pipilis and Munish Varma among its managing partners.

OneIM is targeting investments in European and US companies. Last year, it provided loans to WeWork Inc., according to securities filings by the now-bankrupt office company.

